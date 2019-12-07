Robert Luther "Little Bobby" Guy Robert Luther "Little Bobby" Guy, 58, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at his home. He was the son of the late Luther and Jean Guy. He is survived by his wife, Stephonie Guy; daughter, Lee Ann Sampson; son, Bobby Guy; special friend, Brandon Campbell; grandchildren, Collin King and Ruby Sampson; sisters, and Louise Roark, Arlene Smithson and Wanda Gragg. The family will have a private service. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com. The care of Robert Luther "Little Bobby" Guy and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.

