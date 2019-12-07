Robert Luther "Little Bobby" Guy Robert Luther "Little Bobby" Guy, 58, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at his home. He was the son of the late Luther and Jean Guy. He is survived by his wife, Stephonie Guy; daughter, Lee Ann Sampson; son, Bobby Guy; special friend, Brandon Campbell; grandchildren, Collin King and Ruby Sampson; sisters, and Louise Roark, Arlene Smithson and Wanda Gragg. The family will have a private service. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com. The care of Robert Luther "Little Bobby" Guy and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Tazewell County becomes Second Amendment Sanctuary, adds militia ordinance during widely attended meeting
-
Bristol Cheddar's employee confirmed to have hepatitis A, vaccines to be provided
-
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Mac McClung (Gate City) goes for 33 points in Georgetown's win over Oklahoma State
-
Buddy’s bar-b-q to expand to Bristol in 2020
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Richlands punter/kicker Levi Forrest verbally commits to Penn State
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.