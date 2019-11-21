Hobert "Louis" Gurley, age 83, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Ballad Health Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family. The funeral service will be held 7 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019, at Anderson Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Paul Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. A procession of family and friends will leave Weaver Funeral Home at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019, to Glenwood Cemetery for the committal service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.