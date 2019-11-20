Hobert "Louis" Gurley, age 83, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Ballad Health Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 24, 1936, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Buford Hobert and Pearl Roark Gurley. Louis was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area, worked as a sales rep supervisor for Kelly and Green, and retired from Eastman Kodak. During retirement Louis enjoyed helping out at his son's business, The Lollipop Shop in Jonesborough, Tenn. He was a member of Anderson Street United Methodist Church where he was active in the Hugh Pyle Class, and as the Men's Club Vice President. Louis also enjoyed giving his time to the Meals on Wheels Program. Love of family was paramount in Louis' life and he was affectionately known as "Granny" to his granddaughters and "Pops" to his grandson. He was a very hands on and supportive father and grandfather for all of his children's and grandchildren's extracurricular events. He was always there for his beloved family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Reba Rogers, Emma Carrier, Jack Gurley and Mack Gurley. Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy McNeil Gurley; daughter, Jennifer Gurley Bouton and husband, Michael; son, Jeff Gurley; grandchildren, Olivia Bouton, Anabel Bouton and Jac Gurley; siblings, Robert Gurley and wife, Joyce, and Brenda Rutherford and husband, Mike; several nieces and nephews, and a host of lifelong friends. The funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Anderson Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Paul Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. A procession of family and friends will leave Weaver Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, to Glenwood Cemetery for the committal service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anderson Street UMC, 954 Anderson Street, Bristol, TN 37620. Special thanks to all of Louis' caregivers at both Amedisys Hospice and Ballad Hospice House. Special thanks to Pastor Paul Griffith and his wife for their visits and prayers. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.