Guinn, Roy Bentley

Roy Guinn, 69, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Grace Healthcare in Abingdon, Va. He was born in Abingdon, Va. on March 20, 1950, a son of the late Dewey Guinn Sr. and Gracie Delaphine Martin Guinn. Roy is survived by two brothers, Dewey Guinn and his wife, Jean, of Abingdon, Va. and Gene Guinn and his wife, Darlene, of New Market, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Per Roy's wishes, he will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Guinn and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.

To plant a tree in memory of Roy Guinn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

