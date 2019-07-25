Donald Wayne Guffey, age 85, of Bristol, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 22, 2019, in the Ballad Health Hospice House. He was a lifelong resident of Bristol, a member of Lynwood Bible Church, and was self-employed. Mr. Guffey was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh J. and Lillian Edell Harrington Guffey; and a son, Randy Guffey and his first wife, Shirley. Surviving include his loving wife, Emma Mozelle Rasnake Guffey; sons, Donald Wayne Guffey Jr. and wife, Rita, Joseph Michael Guffey and wife, Barbara, and Richard Eric Guffey and wife, Vanessa; daughter, Shirley Elizabeth Williams and husband, Paul; stepsons, Jesse Ray Oliver, and Robert Paul Oliver and fiancée, Melissa; 11 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 7 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Benny Bowman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. His grandsons will be serving as pallbearers. The committal service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ballad Health Hospice House, 280 Steeles Rd., Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.