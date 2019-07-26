Donald Wayne Guffey, age 85, of Bristol, Virginia went to be with the Lord Monday, July 22, 2019, in the Ballad Health Hospice House. The funeral service will be held 7 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Benny Bowman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The committal service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.