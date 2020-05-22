Vonda Lee Hensley Grubbs passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born January 16, 1935, in Knox County, Ky., to her parents, Calvin and Maude Hensley. She was raised in Harlan County, Ky. with true Appalachian values.faith, family and a strong work ethic. Vonda was a dedicated wife and mother, first and foremost. Her husband was her best friend. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She was a woman of God and was strong in her Baptist faith. She was an exceptional friend and neighbor. Vonda did this not out of obligation but because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help and was always there to give an encouraging word. She had a vivacious personality and made everyone around her laugh. She loved everyone and wanted the best for everyone. Vonda was a hard worker and her hands were rarely still. There was never a job too large or too small that she would not tackle. Vonda was an avid gardener and loved to share the fruits of her labor with family and neighbors. She loved to cook and nothing pleased her more than having her family home for her amazing holiday meals. You never left her house hungry or empty handed- she always sent you away with left overs. She was a loyal fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball team and spend many hours in front of the tv cheering on the big blue. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 62 years, Jim J. Grubbs, and four children, Terry, Carol, Jim, and Patrick. Also surviving are three grandchildren, T.C., Kenneth and Roger; several great grandchildren; and her remaining siblings, Helen Cane, Reba Strong, Opal Hammons, Linda Whetlock, Donna Burns and Michael Hensley. A private family ceremony will be held to celebrate the life of this extordinary woman. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Vonda Lee Hensley Grubbs is being cared for by Farris Cremation and Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
