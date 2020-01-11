ABINGDON, Va. Wilmer L. Grubb, age 99, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Wilmer was born August 14, 1920, in Washington County, Va. to the late Ray C. Grubb and Mary Farris Grubb. He served in the United States Army during World War II in the European Theater and was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1994 Abingdon, Va. Wilmer was a graduate of Roanoke Business College and retired from Appalachia Power Company and was a charter member of Rich Valley United Methodist Church. He enjoyed wood working , fishing, and needle work. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Norine Trail Grubb; sisters, Beatrice Regan, Ruth Moore, and Shirley Landreth. Wilmer is survived by three daughters, Donna Rotenberry of Abingdon, Janet King of Cumming, Ga., and Joyce Miller of Four Oaks, N.C.; two sons, Dale Grubb and wife, Carol of Bristol, Va. and David Grubb of Spring Hope, N.C.; ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild also survive. The funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Burial will follow in Knollkreg Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be grandsons, grandsons-in-law, and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time for service on Tuesday. The family wants to extend special thank you to Johnston Memorial Hospital, English Meadows, and Abingdon Health and Rehab, for all the love and support given to Dad. Those wishing to share memories or express sympathy may do so online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Wilmer L. Grubb is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
