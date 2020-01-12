Grubb, Wilmer L.

ABINGDON, Va. Wilmer L. Grubb, age 99, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. The funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Burial will follow in Knollkreg Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be grandsons, grandsons -in-law, and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time for service on Tuesday. Those wishing to share memories or express sympathy may do so online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Wilmer L. Grubb is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
