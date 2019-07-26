Joe "Pa" Junior Gross, age 94, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Ballad Health. He was born April 26, 1925, to the late Joe and Ora Gross. He lived in the Holston Valley area. He was a faithful member of Rooty Branch Church, where he served as deacon until his declining health. He also attended Cornerstone Church. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Baker Gross; sisters, Myrtle, Sarah Lou, and Dorothy; brothers, Elmer, Clint, and Harold Gross. Survivors include daughters, Mary Jo Snyder and husband, Joe, Betty Jackson and husband, Allen; special granddaughter, Angie Stuart and husband, Marty; special grandson, Chris Snyder and wife, Kim; great-granddaughter, Ashley Ford and husband, Casey; great-grandsons, Justin Gross and wife, Daniella, Joseph Snyder and Seth Snyder; great-great-grandsons, Aiden, Mason, and Liam Gross; great-great-granddaughters, Addison, and Chloe Ford; brothers, Bill Gross and wife, Carolyn, Bob Gross and wife, Annette; several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Rooty Branch Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. The burial will follow in Rooty Branch Cemetery. Pallbearers Chris Snyder, Joey Snyder, Seth Snyder, Justin Gross, Rusty Rosenbalm, and Joe Snyder. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cornerstone Youth Group, that visited Daddy, 300 Henson Lane, Bristol, Tennessee 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.