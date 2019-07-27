Joe Junior "Pa" Gross, age 94, went to be with the Lord on July 24, 2019, at Ballad Health. The funeral service will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Rooty Branch Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. The burial will follow at Rooty Branch Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Snyder, Joey Snyder, Seth Snyder, Justin Gross, Rusty Rosenbalm, and Joe Snyder. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cornerstone Youth Group, that visited Daddy, 300 Henson Lane, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.