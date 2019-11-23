Douglas H. Gross, "Doug", age 81, of the Holston Valley Community in Bristol, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, November 19, 2019. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Graves and Pastor Randy Powers, and the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. The burial will follow in Rooty Branch Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.