Douglas H. Gross, "Doug", age 81, of the Holston Valley Community in Bristol, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, November 19, 2019. His family's hearts are broken for he was dearly loved, and will truly be missed with every passing day. He was born January 24, 1938, in the Sharp's Creek area, to the late Dewey "Jude" and Dellia Snyder Gross. Doug was retired from Cortrim Woodworking and farmed until about 2 1/2 years ago. He had a love for coon hunting and could out walk any man half his age any night. He also enjoyed fishing, and was always ready to challenge anyone to a game of horseshoes. He was a member of Sinking Springs United Methodist Church. In January 2019, he suffered a stroke and became unable to be the active ever-working man he had always been. Surviving include his loving wife of 58 years, Jane Frye Gross; daughters, Angela "Angel" Taylor; his son, Jason Gross; grandchildren, Cassi Hall and husband Zach, Heath Taylor and wife, Taylor, Dalton Taylor and wife, Amy, Brittani Gross and boyfriend, Alex Shaffer, Samantha Gross and boyfriend, Bradley Anderson; five great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the caregivers from Suncrest Home Health Center, especially Kevin Bobrosky for the loving care and support shown to Mr. Gross. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Graves and Pastor Randy Powers, and the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. The burial will follow in Rooty Branch Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bill Gross, Heath Taylor, Dalton Taylor, Terry Hutchinson, Craig Malone, and Tim Rouse. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Pickel, Duane Welch, Phil Hawk and Dennis Grizzle. The family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Breaking
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.