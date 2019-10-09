Claude "Cotton" William Gross, age 81, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 16, 1938 in Sullivan County, Tenn., a son of the late Stanley and Mae Rouse Gross. Claude was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and a self-employed mechanic. He was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Josie Margaret Gross; brother, Stanley "Junior" Gross; sister, Edna Keesee; and special granddaughter, Chasity Brooke. Survivors include his children, Claude William Gross Jr., Michael Wayne Gross, Sonja Sue Eranest, and Peggy Jones and husband, Ronnie; grandchildren, Donald Eugene Gross, William Casey Gross, Stella Rose Latham Gross, Gregory William Jones and wife, Angie, Melissa Margaret Booher and husband, Eddie; great-grandchildren, Nala Marie Gross, Ariana Chaslyn Jones, Neva Celeste Gross, Chelsea Brooke Booher, Hunter William Jones, Sierra Brooke Jones, and Gracie Brooke Booher; sister, Louise Smith; brother, Harold Gross; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Buster Mullins officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will follow at Montgomery Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

