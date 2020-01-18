MARION, Va. Carrie Lucille Gross, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 17, 2020. She was a member of Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church and will be greatly missed by those that knew her. Carrie was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey V. Taylor and Mamie Sheets Taylor; her loving husband, Elmer T. Gross; and her son, Jimmy T. Gross. Survivors include her children, Linda Gross and Thomas Gross; two grandchildren, Deanna Crewey and Terry Gross; great-granddaughter, Claudia Crewey; stepgreat-granddaughter, Alesia Wymer; daughter-in-law, Libby Casey; and special friend, Sue Wygal. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Wesley Eller officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 in the Cleghorn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday prior to the funeral service at the church. There will be no visitation at the home. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Valley Heath Care for their loving care. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Williams Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Gross Family.