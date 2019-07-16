Brenda Joy Griffith, age 78, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born on February 14, 1941, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Gus and Mabel Hudson Whicker. Brenda was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and a retired Police Officer for the Bristol Tennessee Police Department. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Billee Jean Lynch. She is survived by her son, Patrick Roberts and wife, Robin; daughter, Dianna Favreau; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Wright and husband, Mickey; and brother, Charles Whicker and wife, Cynthia. A private memorial service will be held. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.