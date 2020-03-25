Ruth C. Gregory, 92, of Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at The Wexford House. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced in Friday's edition. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Ruth C. Gregory
