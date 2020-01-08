Gregg, Rev. Isaac

Psalm 23 "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Rev. Isaac Gregg, 86, of Bristol, Tenn., left his earthly home here below to claim his Heavenly Home on Monday, January 6, 2020, with his loved ones by his side. The Rev. Gregg was a great man of God and he preached God's word for many years and Pastored several churches in the area. He was a member of Feather's Chapel Baptist Church in Blountville, Tenn. Rev. Gregg was born to the late Grant and Lena Gregg on March 20, 1933. He retired from Sullivan County School Board after 35 years of service and in his younger years he enjoyed coaching basketball at Acre Elementary and Blountville Jr. High. Everyone that knew or came in contact with Preacher Gregg loved him. In addition to his parents, the Rev. Gregg was preceded in death by his first wife of 65 years, Oneida Gregg, he often called her Buvan; daughters, Ann Akers and Linda Brewer; son's, Carlos Gregg and William Gregg; one great-grandchild, one great-great grandchild and 12 siblings. Rev. Gregg is survived by his loving wife, Patsy Gregg, his three children, Sylvia Hayworth, Grant Gregg and David Gregg, two step-sons, Curtis Cross and wife Tricia and Wayne Cross, two step-daughters Ashley and Bonnie who loved him very much. He is also survived by one brother, Elijah Gregg and one sister, Ollie Potter; fourteen grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Also, Isaac loved his fur babies Rocky, Bambie and Buster. The family will receive friends at East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Hwy 75, Blountville, TN 37617 on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. with funeral services to follow in our chapel with Evangelist Jessee Swaner and C.W. Amos officiating and Eulogy given by his stepson, Curtis Cross. Music will be provided by Sharon Cooper and Shirley Rosenbalm. Rev. Gregg will be laid to rest on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Kingsport, Tenn. Pallbearers will be Ethan Mercer, James Boyd, Roy Lenard, Troy Lenard and Jeremiah Brown. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for the great care given to Isaac during his illness and a special thanks to Trish Cross for the loving care provided for two years, she was precious to him. East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery, 423-323-3838, is honored to serve the family of Rev. Isaac Gregg.
Gregg, Rev. Isaac
