Louise Hyatt Gregg, 85, of Bluff City, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord and those passed before her on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born in Johnson City, Tenn., the daughter of the late Andy and Leoata Feagins Hyatt. Louise was loving, kind yet stubborn wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She enjoyed watching westerns, going out to eat, sitting under shade trees, fishing, taking walks and spending time with friends and family. She was a homemaker and in her younger days she worked at Tori's Laundry and various factories in the area. She was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and nine brothers and sisters. Those left to cherish her memory include William Gregg (Katherine), Carl Gregg (Cherri), and Nancy Hyatt, all of Bluff City, Tenn., Wanda Shipley (Reuben) of Kingsport, Tenn., Billy Gregg of Piney Flats, Tenn., and Noah Gregg (Viola) of Blountville, Tenn.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A service to honor the life of Louise Gregg will be conducted at Tetrick Funeral Home at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Bluff City, Tenn. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 until 6 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Friends may also call at the home of William and Katherine. Graveside service and interment will be conducted at Sunrise Cemetery at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020. Active pallbearers will be selected from friends and family. The family would like to offer a special thanks to the nurses and doctors at Sycamore Shoals hospital. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.
