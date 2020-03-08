CHILHOWIE, Va. Marshall Clay Greer, age 79, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home in Chilhowie, Va. Marshall was born in West Virginia to the late Lemuel and Grace Greer. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Amelia "Jean" Greer; son, Michael Greer; brother, Dallas Greer; and sisters, Farris Kent, Margaret Robinson, and Patsy Mabe. Marshall served his country in the United States Army for five years. He was in the 101st Airborne Division as a paratrooper and marksman. Marshall was the type of person you never forgot when you met him. He was opinionated and very outspoken man. You would frequently find him drinking his coffee and smoking his cigarettes. He was an accomplished marksman that enjoyed shooting and hunting. Marshall held a soft spot for kids and enjoyed being around them and his family. His unique ways will be forever cherished and missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his daughter, Angela Greer Collins and husband, Wesley, of Chilhowie; brother, Jack Greer and wife, Mildred, of Knoxville, Tenn.; daughter-in-law, Joanne Smith Greer of Chilhowie; special friends, Glen Arnold and Freddy; special lifelong family friends, Danny and Glenda Lowe, Helen and June Shumate, and Mike and Leah Lowe. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Private graveside services will be held at the Greer family cemetery with Pastor Robert Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Faith Fellowship Church in Chilhowie. A Celebration of Life service will follow at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Greer Family.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
406 Loves Mill Road
Chilhowie, VA 24319
2:00PM
406 Loves Mill Road
Chilhowie, VA 24319
