ABINGDON, Va. Jean Elizabeth Carter Greer was born on September 2, 1926, to Carl and Faye Carter of Whitetop, Va.. Jean was raised on Whitetop and cherished her days growing up in the community with a close-knit family that instilled in her the values of a Lutheran faith and the importance of hard work. She had a lifelong love of steam engine trains which was born from the train that came daily to the Whitetop station during her early years. Jean spent the majority of her life married to E.O. "Slick" Greer, who passed away in 2013 shortly before their 68th wedding anniversary. They shared one daughter, Carla Sue Greer Proffitt, and spent their adulthood living next to her and Carla's husband Herb in Damascus, Va. Jean attended The Roanoke Business School and retired from a fulfilling career as a bank teller with the First Virginia Bank. She also enjoyed many years as a volunteer coordinator for the Washington County Hospice Program. She enjoyed traveling with Slick during their retirement years, reading books, listening to Herb play music with the Phantoms, and cherished her role as a grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family will greatly miss her delicious cornbread and biscuits. Jean is survived by Carla and Herb; her granddaughter, Amber Tran and husband, Mike Tran, and her great-granddaughter, Abigail Tran (of Charlotte Hall, Maryland); her granddaughter, Celita Hastie and husband, Kenny Hastie, and her great-grandsons, Calvin and Foster Hastie (of Columbia, S.C.). She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved as deeply as her own children. Jean was preceded in death by many loved ones who made her life complete, including her parents; her sister, Mary Sue Allen and husband, Jack Allen; and sister, Anne Emerson and husband, Ralph Emerson. A celebration of life will be held at a future date when family and friends can safely travel and gather. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations be made to St. John Lutheran Church of Abingdon, Va., which was her church home for over 50 years and served as a second family for her. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Jean Elizabeth Carter Greer is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
