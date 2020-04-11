Carolyn "Pudge" Greer Carolyn "Pudge" Greer, age 77, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 10, 2020, from her residence. Carolyn was born in Piney Flats, to the late Lester Earl Puckett and Vida Ruth Taylor Puckett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Charles Greer; and one brother, Eugene Puckett. Carolyn was a homemaker and was of the Methodist faith. She enjoyed singing, gardening, canning and taking care of children. Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Eric Greer and wife, Tina, of Piney Flats; two grandchildren, Simeon Blaine Greer and Mattie Alexandria Greer, both of Piney Flats; two sisters, Phyllis King and Sue Smith and husband, Grady, all of Piney Flats, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service to celebrate the life of Carolyn "Pudge" Greer will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020, in the St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Bryan Orchard, officiating. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:50 p.m. on Monday. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the American Cancer Society, 861 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909. Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel is honored to serve the Greer family. Office, (423) 538-7131, Obituary Line, (423) 543-4917.
