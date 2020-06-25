SUGAR GROVE, Va. Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Greer, age 83, passed away on Wednesday June 24, 2020, at the Carrington Place in Rural Retreat, Va. Betty was born in Smyth County, Va. to the late Wayne and Kate Hall and was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Greer and her brother, Jay Hall. Betty babysat for many years. She was a faithful Christian woman who attended Brookside Baptist Church before becoming ill. She loved the outdoors, as long as she was outside, she was happy. Survivors include, her son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Trish Greer of Sugar Grove, Va.; sister, Shirley Johnson of Sugar Grove, Va.; brother, Charles Hall of Bassett, Va.; grandson, Justin Greer; granddaughter, Sabrina Floyd and husband, Tony; great-granddaughter, Natalie Floyd. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Slemp Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Greer family.
