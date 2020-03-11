Wayne Martin Greene, beloved husband, father, grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was born in Bakersville, N.C. on February 7,1943. He leaves behind his beautiful wife, Ann of 56 years, as well as his four children, Marty Greene and wife Krista, Jeff Greene and wife, Leslie, Ashleigh Osborne and husband, Ken, and Shannon Greene. He was blessed with eight wonderful grandchildren, Jordan Greene, Cody Greene and wife, Kayla, Connor Greene, Ryan Greene, Tristan Stover, Baleigh Osborne, Walker Osborne and Ansleigh Stover. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Ruth Greene and sister, Winifred Sonner. He is survived by one sister, Anne Green. Dad was blessed with may wonderful nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law and faithful friends throughout the years. His grandsons, Cody, Connor, Ryan, Walker and Tristan along with faithful friend and Greene's Seafood Manager, Jeff McNew, will serve as pallbearers. Lifelong friends, Loodie Booher and Hugh Slemp and Greene's Seafood employee Larry Lawless will serve as honorary pallbearers. He attended Gray Station Baptist Church and served his Lord as both Deacon and Bus Director at Bethel View Baptist Church for many years overseeing 17 different bus routes so hundreds of families every Sunday were able to ride the bus to church. Through the bus ministry and Saturday route visitations, he had a part in thousands of people coming to a saving knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He also served as Deacon at West Hills Baptist Church. After a 25 year career as a truck driver for Mason Dixon, he founded the family business, Greene's Seafood, in 1979, a staple in the Bristol community for over 40 years, and a wholesaler of fresh seafood to restaurants in five states. He was an avid fan of the Tennessee Volunteers. A celebration of life, officiated by his sons, the Rev. Marty Greene and the Rev. Jeff Greene, will be held at Akard Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 8 p.m. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Glenwood Cemetery Mausoleum. Condolences can be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, TN (423) 989-4800 is serving the Greene family.
