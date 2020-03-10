Greene, Wayne M.

Wayne M. Greene, owner of Greene's Seafood, age 77, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home is serving the Greene family.
