Greene, Wayne M.

Wayne M. Greene, owner of Greene's Seafood, age 77, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home is serving the Greene family.

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Greene as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments