Janice Yvonne Mumpower Greene, age 78, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Dominion Senior Living. Janice was born on September 26, 1941, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Rhea and Dolly Shuttle Mumpower. She lived in the Bristol area most of her life, retired from Sperry-UNIVAC, and enjoyed her later career as a florist for Country Gallery Florist. Janice was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and a long-time member of Poplar Ridge Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years, James Harold Greene; and siblings, Lawrence Mumpower, Estin Mumpower, and Eula Sorah. Left behind to cherish her memory are daughter, Sherry Stout and husband, Mike; son, Jeff Greene; grandchildren, Greyson Stout, Tyler Greene and wife, McKenzie, Savannah Smith and husband, Kaleb, and Tanner Greene and Courtney Bright; great-grandson, Barrett Greene; special nieces, Pamela Worley and Angela Miller; special friends, Charles and Leona Morris, The Willing Workers Sunday School Class of Poplar Ridge Christian Church, and Kyle Tester. Janice's life and legacy will be remembered at a Celebration of Life that will be conducted in early summer at Poplar Ridge Christian Church. Out of an abundance of caution in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the private graveside service will be held at Poplar Ridge Church Cemetery with Minister Brad Perry and Minister Evan Wolfe officiating. The family looks forward to celebrating Janice's life, and welcoming all her friends and family this coming summer. An announcement will be published at that time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions, designated for ministry during the current health crisis, be made to Poplar Ridge Christian Church at 206 Poplar Ridge Church Rd, Piney Flats, TN 37686. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements will be announced by Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Grandmother of deceased Blountville toddler arrested on felony burglary charges
-
First Bristol, Va. resident tests positive for COVID-19
-
Angela Boswell’s father said she wasn’t welcomed back, affidavit states
-
UPDATE: Northam to issue a stay-at-home order for Virginia
-
Blountville child's death remains under investigation
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.