Janice Yvonne Mumpower Greene, age 78, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Dominion Senior Living. Janice was born on September 26, 1941, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Rhea and Dolly Shuttle Mumpower. She lived in the Bristol area most of her life, retired from Sperry-UNIVAC, and enjoyed her later career as a florist for Country Gallery Florist. Janice was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and a long-time member of Poplar Ridge Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years, James Harold Greene; and siblings, Lawrence Mumpower, Estin Mumpower, and Eula Sorah. Left behind to cherish her memory are daughter, Sherry Stout and husband, Mike; son, Jeff Greene; grandchildren, Greyson Stout, Tyler Greene and wife, McKenzie, Savannah Smith and husband, Kaleb, and Tanner Greene and Courtney Bright; great-grandson, Barrett Greene; special nieces, Pamela Worley and Angela Miller; special friends, Charles and Leona Morris, The Willing Workers Sunday School Class of Poplar Ridge Christian Church, and Kyle Tester. Janice's life and legacy will be remembered at a Celebration of Life that will be conducted in early summer at Poplar Ridge Christian Church. Out of an abundance of caution in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the private graveside service will be held at Poplar Ridge Church Cemetery with Minister Brad Perry and Minister Evan Wolfe officiating. The family looks forward to celebrating Janice's life, and welcoming all her friends and family this coming summer. An announcement will be published at that time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions, designated for ministry during the current health crisis, be made to Poplar Ridge Christian Church at 206 Poplar Ridge Church Rd, Piney Flats, TN 37686. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements will be announced by Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Greene as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments