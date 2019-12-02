LEBANON, Va. William F. "Bill" Green, age 76, passed away at his home, on November 27, 2019. Bill was born on July 1, 1943, the son of the late Robert M. and Hazel R. Green and was of the Baptist faith. Holding a BA and MA from East Tennessee State University, Bill served several terms as a representative in the Virginia House of Delegates, representing District Four, which includes locations in the counties of Russell, Dickenson, Washington and Wise and was the owner and operator of the Robert M. Green Paving Company operating in Pounding Mill, Va. He is survived by his son, Robert M. Green and wife, Patricia of Abingdon, Va.; daughter, Laura G. Eaton and husband, Melvin, of Piney Flats, Tenn.; sister, Bobbye Green Au and husband, Tom, of Salem, Va.; three grandchildren, Clayton Green, Lucas Eaton, and Olivia Eaton; step grandson, Walker Baumgardner; and niece, Katherine Au Madero and husband, Mario, of Odenton, Md. The family is grateful for the years of Bill's care provided by Janice Hobbs. A funeral service for William Fulton "Bill" Green will be conducted 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with Randy Williams and Phillip Puckett officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. prior to service. Burial will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, in the Russell Memorial Cemetery. Those wishing to go in procession are requested to meet at the Combs Funeral Service by 12:15 p.m. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Green family.