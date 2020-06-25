Pauline Kay Ira Green, age 63, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Pauline Green and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

To plant a tree in memory of Pauline Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.