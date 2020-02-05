Marie Emilie Green, age 52, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center. Emilie was the biggest fan for the Tennessee Vols football, the Tennessee Titans and the Atlanta Braves. She never missed a televised game. She was active in the community and could be seen "painting the town" every week day. She graduated from high school and attended college in Kansas City, Kans. She adored her 15, nieces and nephews and their spouses. She always knew what was going on in their lives. Emilie especially loved holding and playing with her great nieces and nephews and any other babies that she came in contact with. She called her parents, and brothers and sisters, every day and was the "go to" person in the family to know what was going on. She never missed a family gathering. Emilie was predeceased in death by her mother, Marion Lucas "Sugar" Green. She is survived by her father, William R. "Bill" Green, and her five brothers and sisters, and their spouses, Kim Counts and husband, Steve, Paul Green and wife, Pat, Elizabeth Meehan and husband, Tim, Robbie Green and wife, Kim, Audrey McClintic and husband, Gene; beloved nieces and nephews, Stephen Counts and wife, Lana, Laura Greenwell and husband, Jake, Bradley Green and wife, Leann, Daniel Green and wife, Sissy, Alex Kerby and husband, Chase, Paul Meehan and wife, Sara, Catherine McNamara and husband, Cary, David Meehan, Abby Green, Tori Green and fianc�, Hunter Patchin, Bill McClintic and wife, Avery, Julia McClintic, Cal McClintic, Meredith McClintic and Lucas McClintic; very special great nieces and nephews, Lydia Counts, Baker Greenwell, Louise Green, Henry Green, Archie Green, Walt Green, Bert Green, Liam Pickett, Morgan McClintic, William McClintic and Charlotte McClintic; and many cousins. Emilie also leaves behind her three best friends, Jana, Jan and Sheila. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Emilie's house staff, Pam, Donna, Cherry and Renee, and the Frontier staff; especially Linda Henry for her decades of loving care. The funeral mass will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father Chris Hess officiating. Interment will follow in St. Anne Catholic Church cemetery. Pallbearers will be her brothers, brothers-in-law and nephews. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Those desiring to make donations may do so to Frontier Health Industries of Bristol, 498 Industrial Drive, Bristol, TN 37620, in honor of Emilie Green. Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn. (423) 989-4800 is serving the Green family.
Green, Marie Emilie
Service information
Feb 8
Visitation
Saturday, February 8, 2020
1:00PM-1:30PM
St Anne's Catholic Church
350 Euclid Ave
Bristol-4014, VA 24201
Feb 8
Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
1:30PM
St Anne's Catholic Church
350 Euclid Ave
Bristol-4014, VA 24201
