Green, Marie Emilie

Marie Emilie Green, age 52, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center. The funeral mass will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father Chris Hess officiating. Interment will follow in St. Anne Catholic Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her brothers, brothers-in-law, and nephews. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, TN (423) 989-4800 is serving the Green family.

