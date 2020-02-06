Marie Emilie Green, age 52, passed away on January 31, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center. The funeral mass will be conducted at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father Chris Hess officiating. Interment will follow in St. Anne Catholic Church cemetery. Pallbearers will be her brothers, brothers-in-law and nephews. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Those desiring to make donations may do so to Frontier Health Industries of Bristol, 498 Industrial Drive, Bristol, TN 37620, in honor of Emilie Green. Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn., (423) 989-4800 is serving the Green family.
Green, Marie Emilie
To send flowers to the family of Marie Green, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 8
Visitation
Saturday, February 8, 2020
1:00PM-1:30PM
1:00PM-1:30PM
St Anne's Catholic Church
350 Euclid Ave
Bristol-4014, VA 24201
350 Euclid Ave
Bristol-4014, VA 24201
Guaranteed delivery before Marie's Visitation begins.
Feb 8
Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
1:30PM
1:30PM
St Anne's Catholic Church
350 Euclid Ave
Bristol-4014, VA 24201
350 Euclid Ave
Bristol-4014, VA 24201
Guaranteed delivery before Marie's Service begins.