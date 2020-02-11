Greear, Howard Wayne

Howard Wayne Greear, age 76, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at The Laurels in Norton, Virginia. He was a lifelong resident of Clintwood, Virginia and resided in Lebanon, Virginia for the last 20 years. He was a 1961 graduate of Clintwood High School and graduated from Clinch Valley College. He retired from Pittston Coal Company in Lebanon, Virginia and was a veteran of the United States Army. His pastime was playing poker and basketball. He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Betty Greear; his parents, Ross and Pearl Greear; and one sister, Sheila Greear Stafford. Survivors Include two sons, Michael Wayne Greear and DanRoy Shawn Greear; one brother, Larry Ross Greear of Wise, Virginia; two special caregivers, Melissa and Mary; Hospice and Palliative Care of Norton (Tabatha); A special thank you to the Laurels Assisted Living Staff; five grandchildren, Isaac Greear, Allie Greear, Daniel Greear, Sophie Greear, and Andrew Greear; and a host of cousins. A family gathering will be conducted Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at The Chapel of Love at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia with Gary Owens officiating. Burial will follow. Pallbearers will be Larry Greear, Mike Greear, Shawn Greear, Lee McCowan, Gary Mullins, Jason Phipps, Isaac Greear, and Daniel Greear. Honorary Pallbearers will be Cecil Tipton and Ivan Fleming. Mullins Funeral Home and Staff are serving the Greear Family. Online condolences may be made at www.mullinsfuneralhome.net.
Service information
11:00AM
2529 Memorial Drive
Castlewood, VA 24224