Graybeal, John O"dell

John O'dell Graybeal GOLDSBORO, N.C. John O'dell Graybeal, Retired Captain USAF, 71, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, surrounded by family in his home. He was born in Bristol, VA., on August 16, 1948, to the late Stanley J. Graybeal and Elsie Simcox Graybeal. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jared O'dell Graybeal and two brothers, Stanley Eugene Graybeal and Cecil James Graybeal. John was a member of Madison Avenue Baptist Church, Goldsboro, N.C. He retired as a Physician Assistant from the United States Air Force in 1990 after serving 20 years. He graduated from John S. Battle High School, Bristol, Va. in 1966; received a Bachelor of Science from King College, Bristol, Tenn. in 1970; and a Bachelor of Science in Medicine from the University of Nebraska in 1978. He enjoyed hiking, watching his granddaughters play soccer and doing home repair/maintenance for family and friends. He was also very involved in genealogy. A time of visitation for family and close friends will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the narthex of Madison Avenue Baptist Church followed by a service to celebrate John's life in the sanctuary at 2 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Princeton. John leaves to cherish his memory, wife of 49 years, Linda F. Graybeal; son, J. David Graybeal (Michelle) and his twin granddaughters, Kamryn and Sydney, whom he adored, of Wilson, N.C. He is also survived by three sisters, Eula L. Butterworth (Bobby) of New Port Richey, Fla., Shirley Marie Talley of Bristol, Va., and Rosa L. Kestner of Bristol, Va.; three brothers, Martin Willis Graybeal (Mary) of Blountville, Tenn., HS "Sam" Graybeal (Geneva) of Abingdon, Va., and James E. Graybeal (Becky) of Bristol, Va.; and sister-in-law, Nancy J. Graybeal of Bristol, Tenn. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be sent to Madison Avenue Baptist Church, 300 S Madison Ave, Goldsboro, NC 27530 or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Online condolences may be sent to www.seymourfuneralhome.com.

