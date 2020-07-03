John O'Dell Graybeal, Retired Captain USAF, 71, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his home in Goldsboro NC. A Celebration of Life "Well Lived" honoring John will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 3 p.m. at First Christian Church, 311 Spencer Street, Bristol, Va., with the Rev. John Thrasher and the Rev. Herbert Peak officiating.

