Graybeal, John O'Dell

John O'Dell Graybeal, Retired Captain USAF, 71, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his home in Goldsboro, N.C. He was born in Bristol, Va., on August 16, 1948, to the late Stanley J. Graybeal and Elsie Simcox Graybeal. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jared O'dell Graybeal and two brothers, Stanley Eugene Graybeal and Cecil James Graybeal. He retired as a Physician Assistant from the United States Air Force in 1990, after serving 20 years. He graduated from John S. Battle High School, Bristol, Va., in 1966; received a Bachelor of Science from King College, Bristol, Tenn. in 1970; and a Bachelor of Science in Medicine from the University of Nebraska in 1978. John leaves to cherish his memory, wife of 49 years, Linda F. Graybeal; son, J. David Graybeal (Michelle); and his twin granddaughters, Kamryn and Sydney of Wilson, N.C. He is also survived by three sisters, Eula L. Butterworth, (Bob), Shirley M. Talley and Rosa L. Kestner; three brothers, Martin Willis Graybeal, (Mary), HS "Sam" Graybeal, (Geneva) and James E. Graybeal, (Becky); sister-in-law, Nancy J. Graybeal, and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life "Well Lived" honoring John will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 3 p.m. at First Christian Church, 311 Spencer Street, Bristol, Va., with the Rev. John Thrasher and the Rev. Herbert Peak officiating Memorials may be sent to Madison Avenue Baptist Church, 300 S Madison Ave, Goldsboro, NC 27530 or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
