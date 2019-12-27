CASTLEWOOD, Va. Julie Ann Gray, age 74, went to be with the Lord, on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was born, on June 25, 1945, the daughter of the late Fred and Wanda Appleman Matteoni. She was a loving mother of four sons, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Julie was of the Catholic faith. A funeral service for Julie Ann Gray will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Chris Musick officiating. Burial will follow in the Russell Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to service. Serving as pallbearers will be friends and family. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Gray family.
