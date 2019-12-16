Judith Elaine Hodge Gray, age 73, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Ballad Health Hospice House. She was born July 11, 1946 in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Orville and Ida Main Hodge. Judith was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Richard Hodge and Joey Hodge; and sister-in-law, Gayla Hodge. Survivors include her daughters, Judy Clark and husband Ritchie Ballard, Deirdre Kolesari, and Beth Cross; son, Doug Leonard and wife, Andrea; special son-in-law, Phillip Clark; grandchildren, Jamie Lowe, Holli Arnold and husband, Aaron, Leandra Funk, Courtney Leonard, Cherish Lawson, Ashley Lee and David Kolesari II; fourteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Peggy Blevins and husband, Clarence, Eva Brooks; brothers, Orville Hodge Jr. and wife, Toni, David Hodge and wife, Karen; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Loretta Hodge. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randy Hensley officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the service. The entombment will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 18, 2019, in the Mountain View Mausoleum. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

