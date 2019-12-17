Judith Elaine Hodge Gray, age 73, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Ballad Health Hospice House. The funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randy Hensley officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the service. The entombment will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 18, 2019, in the Mountain View Mausoleum. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

