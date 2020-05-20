Mary Ann Graham, age 86, of Nebraska City, died on May 15, 2020. She was born on July 20, 1933, in Bristol, Tenn., the daughter of Dewey and Phoebe (Joyner) Hall. She was united in marriage to Charles A. Graham Sr. on October 11, 1948, in Blountville, Tenn. She is survived by children, Rita Tharp (Jerry), Charles "Atlas" Graham Jr. (Lorrie), Venus Neemann (Lonnie), all of Nebraska City, and Robert Jason Graham (Lori Carman) of Unadilla, Neb.; 14 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband on May 28, 2000; sisters, Eula Mae Cross, Willie Bagley, Margaret Maynard, and Eva Irwin; brothers, Dewey "Bud" Hall and Dan Hall; and a grandson, Levi. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Wyuka Cemetery, in Nebraska City. Memorials to Tabitha Hospice. Remembrances to www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Graham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.