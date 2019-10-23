Graham, Joby Jaris

GLADE SPRING, Va.
Joby Jaris Graham, 68, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.
He was born on June 27, 1951, in Smyth County, Va., to the late Douglas Graham and Hester Testerman Graham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny Daniel Graham and Jerry Jessee Graham; and a grandson, Andrew Joseph Bunnell.
He was retired from Bristol Compressors and enjoyed farming. He was also an avid fisherman and hunter.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Graham; children, Tina Bunnell of Glade Spring, and Samantha Weldon and husband, Ric, of LaGrange, Ky.; brother, Jimmy Dale Graham and wife, Coleen, of Glade Spring; grandchildren, Katie Ritchie, Kendall Ritchie and Ryan Bunnell; and several nieces and nephews including the son he never had, Barry King.
Family and friends will gather at 2:15 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Frost Funeral Home and travel in procession to Mount Rose Cemetery for a 3 p.m., committal service with Pastor Robert Blankenship officiating. Pallbearers will be Ryan Bunnell, Bobby Harris, Junior Hayden, Mike McGlocklin, Chad Ratliff and Curtis King.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.
