MARION, Va. Evelyn Carole Graham, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her home in Marion. Mrs. Graham was born in Belle Glade, Fla., to the late Edward Rabara and Mae Donna Bilter Rabara and was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Ann Ferguson and Julia Guthrie and a brother, Alan Rabara. She retired from Kennametal and enjoyed gardening. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day-Saints in Marion. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Pete Graham; daughter, Lisa Graham and husband, Larry Dempsey of Marion; son, Pete Graham of Marion; brother, Robert Rabara of Nanuet, N.Y.; sisters, Kathleen Worley of Marion, Geraldine Rabara of Marion; grandchildren, Heather Adams, Adam Crigger; great-grandchildren, Brie, Nate, Abbi, Aiden, Laura; many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of SWVA and especially Amy Kerns for all the care given during this time. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Rose Lawn Cemetery with Darrin Starkey officiating. Family and friends are ask to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. for services. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Mrs. Graham at cancer.org. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Graham family.
