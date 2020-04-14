MEADOWVIEW, Va. David Edward Graham, 65, passed away on April 13, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Mr. Graham was born on August 22, 1954, to the late John and Blanche Brill Graham, in Bucks County, Pa. Mr. Graham served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Survivors include wife, Donna Mullen Graham; son, David "Zek" Ezekiel Graham; sister, Nancy Graham; brother, John Graham; two grandchildren, Sophie and Damien Graham; also nieces and nephews. A private service will be held for the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Graham.

To plant a tree in memory of David Graham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

