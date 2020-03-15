Cody Carmack Graham, age 19, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The graveside service for Cody will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Cold Spring Cemetery with Pastor Doug LaPointe officiating. Pallbearers will be Cole Holden, Andrew Stafford, Lake Mullins, Randy Holden, Russell Tillison, B.J. Brown, John Uhl, and Charlie Graham. Honorary pallbearers will be Wesley Smith, Ethan Arnold, Dylan Chase, Elijah Hicks, Luke Hicks, and Hunter Mullins. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Cody Graham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments