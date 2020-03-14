Cody Carmack Graham, age 19, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The graveside service for Cody will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Cold Spring Cemetery with Pastor Doug LaPointe officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cold Spring Presbyterian Church Benevolent Fund, 280 Cold Springs Church Rd, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

