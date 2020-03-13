Cody Carmack Graham, age 19, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was born September 5, 2000 and graduated from Sullivan East High School in 2018. Cody was a four year wrestler at East and truly loved the sport. He loved the outdoors whether riding dirt bikes, fishing, snowboarding or skiing he was always ready to go and have a good time. He worked the summers at Painter Creek Marina and enjoyed working there so much with everyone. He started a new chapter in his life, after a year at Northeast he decided to venture out in a job starting out with Davey Resource Group with a high lineman crew. Cody was happy and so excited for his future. He was a genuine young man who cared and loved many and will be truly missed. His family loved him so much and he loved his family. Cody never met a stranger with an infectious smile that always brightened up anyone's day. You will be loved forever and missed until we meet again in Heaven. Cody was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Richard Graham. Survivors include his parents, Joe and Karen Wright Graham; sister, Taylor Graham and Wesley Smith; maternal grandparents, Cecil and Jackie Wright; paternal grandmother, Lorena White Graham; aunt, Krystal Wright; uncle, Charlie Graham; and a host of many cousins, friends and relatives. The graveside service for Cody will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Cold Spring Cemetery with Pastor Doug LaPointe officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cold Spring Presbyterian Church Benevolent Fund, 280 Cold Springs Church Rd, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

