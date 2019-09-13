Delmar "Shorty" Blaine Gragg, age 76, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on January 15, 1943, in Bluff City, and was a son of the late Arlie and Mary Gragg. He worked with Bristol Machine for 18 years, and was a member of Rockhold United Methodist Church. Mr. Gragg was a U.S. Navy Seebee Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. While serving he earned 3 Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam and the National Defense Service Medal. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Doug Gragg. He is survived by his loving wife, Marie E. Lovett Gragg; son, Michael Gragg and wife, Leigh Ann; sisters, Eileen Carrier and husband, Kenneth, Rosetta Glover, and Ruby Barbe; brothers, Auburn Gragg, Darrell Gragg and wife, Wanda, Jerry Gragg and wife, Wanda, Luther Gragg and wife, Shawna, and Bill Gragg and wife, Barbara; grandchildren, Tabitha Gragg and Dustin Gragg; special friend, Melissa Johnston; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. The funeral service will be held 6 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dennis Milhorn officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4 until 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home. The burial will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Shipley Cemetery with military honors by the DAV Post 40. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rockhold United Methodist Church Youth, 4157 Rockhold Rd, Bluff City, TN 37618. The family would like to thank the staff of Johnson City Medical Center ER, 4200 and ICU 2600 for their loving care and support shown during his illness. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Family asks questions in fatal 2018 officer-involved shooting in Washington County, Va.
-
Washington County sets new rules for The Barns wedding venue in Abingdon
-
Their View: The time is now to pass US-Mexico-Canada agreement
-
PREP ROUNDUP: Chris Lark (Castlewood) gets first head-coaching win, Trenton Adkins (Ridgeview) scores six TDs
-
‘Gentle Ben’ lived a full life, left a lasting legacy
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **