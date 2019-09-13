Delmar "Shorty" Blaine Gragg, age 76, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on January 15, 1943, in Bluff City, and was a son of the late Arlie and Mary Gragg. He worked with Bristol Machine for 18 years, and was a member of Rockhold United Methodist Church. Mr. Gragg was a U.S. Navy Seebee Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. While serving he earned 3 Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam and the National Defense Service Medal. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Doug Gragg. He is survived by his loving wife, Marie E. Lovett Gragg; son, Michael Gragg and wife, Leigh Ann; sisters, Eileen Carrier and husband, Kenneth, Rosetta Glover, and Ruby Barbe; brothers, Auburn Gragg, Darrell Gragg and wife, Wanda, Jerry Gragg and wife, Wanda, Luther Gragg and wife, Shawna, and Bill Gragg and wife, Barbara; grandchildren, Tabitha Gragg and Dustin Gragg; special friend, Melissa Johnston; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. The funeral service will be held 6 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dennis Milhorn officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4 until 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home. The burial will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Shipley Cemetery with military honors by the DAV Post 40. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rockhold United Methodist Church Youth, 4157 Rockhold Rd, Bluff City, TN 37618. The family would like to thank the staff of Johnson City Medical Center ER, 4200 and ICU 2600 for their loving care and support shown during his illness. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

