Delmar "Shorty" Blaine Gragg, age 76, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Johnson City Medical Center. The funeral service will be held 6 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dennis Milhorn officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4 until 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home. The burial will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Shipley Cemetery with military honors by the DAV Post 40. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

