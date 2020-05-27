CHILHOWIE, Va. Charles Robert Grace, 76, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Mae Rose Grace; and parents, Robert Lee Grace and Dorothy Dean Thomas Grace. Survivors include his children, Connie Grace of Chilhowie, and Christopher Grace of Chilhowie; grandchildren, Brandon Pierce, Shane Pierce, Madison Grace, and Casse Grace; and special friends, Charlie Brown and Kenny Rose. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Westwood Cemetery. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Grace Family.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Megan Boswell indicted on 11 counts of false reports
-
Watch Now: Washington County Sheriff's Office joint drug investigation nets 101 indictments, 40 arrests
-
Bristol man convicted in death, faces more pending charges
-
2 teens killed in 109 mph crash
-
Virginia officials don't plan on releasing recovery rates
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.