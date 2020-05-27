CHILHOWIE, Va. Charles Robert Grace, 76, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Mae Rose Grace; and parents, Robert Lee Grace and Dorothy Dean Thomas Grace. Survivors include his children, Connie Grace of Chilhowie, and Christopher Grace of Chilhowie; grandchildren, Brandon Pierce, Shane Pierce, Madison Grace, and Casse Grace; and special friends, Charlie Brown and Kenny Rose. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Westwood Cemetery. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Grace Family.

