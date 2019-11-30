Sophie Gourley, 18, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was a life long resident of Bristol, Tenn. born on October 9, 2001. Sophie was a home school high school graduate and was a team member of Chick-Fil-A at the Pinnacle in Bristol, Tenn. She had attended Grace Point Church. Sophie was a very gifted artist, loved writing poetry, and a talented photographer. She was an animal lover and was known to everyone as "Sweet Sophie". Sophie is survived by her mother, Shannon Shortt and her husband, Russell; her father, Tommy Gourley; one brother, Chandler Gourley; two step-siblings, Isaac Shortt and Madison Shortt; her maternal grandparents, Donna and Kenneth Epperson; her paternal grandparents, Joan and Tommy Gourley; and paternal great grandmother, Pauline Green. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019, at Grace Point Church in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., Monday at the church with Pastor Richard Baker officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. Those who wish to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Sophie and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. ph.#: (276) 669-6141.