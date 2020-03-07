Willie Howard Gorley, age 90, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born November 25, 1929 in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Sam and Jennie Hicks Gorley. Willie retired from Flav-o-rich after 42 years of service. He was a member of Brookside Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Morrison Gorley; grandson, Jason Warren; five brothers and six sisters. Survivors include his children, Cecil Gorley, Jimmy Gorley, Linda Warren and Darlene Carrier; several grandchildren and great- grandchildren. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel with Bro. Sam Haynes officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 5 until 6 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tri-State Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 888, Bristol, TN 37621. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389