Willie Howard Gorley, age 90, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born November 25, 1929 in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Sam and Jennie Hicks Gorley. Willie retired from Flav-o-rich after 42 years of service. He was a member of Brookside Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Morrison Gorley; grandson, Jason Warren; five brothers and six sisters. Survivors include his children, Cecil Gorley, Jimmy Gorley, Linda Warren and Darlene Carrier; several grandchildren and great- grandchildren. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel with Bro. Sam Haynes officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 5 until 6 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tri-State Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 888, Bristol, TN 37621. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

